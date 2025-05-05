Boston Restaurant Talk

Popular North Shore coffee shop expanding to Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Little Wolf Coffee

The people behind a coffee shop on the North Shore will be opening a second location, and this one will be by the Boston waterfront.

According to a Bluesky post from @conciergeboston.bsky.social, Little Wolf Coffee in Ipswich will soon be joined by a location in the Fort Point/Seaport District section of the city, moving into a space on Sleeper Street that had once been occupied by Hopsters. Based on the Ipswich shop, the upcoming outlet will likely offer coffee, baked goods, and pastries, though few details have been given as of yet other than the website saying "[this will be] our first cafe in Boston...let our little cafe be your first stop on your adventures in the Seaport."

Melissa Bartz and Chris Gatti first opened Little Wolf in Ipswich back in 2016.

The address for the upcoming Fort Point/Seaport District location of Little Wolf Coffee is 51 Sleeper Street, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the business is at https://littlewolf.coffee/

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
