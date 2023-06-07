Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Popular North Shore Pizza Spot Reborn in New Location

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Renzo's Pizzeria

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pizza spot on the North Shore has moved to yet another new space.

According to an article in the Daily Voice, Renzo's Pizzeria is now open in Swampscott, having moved from the Willows in Salem. Renzo's had previously been in a space at Revere Beach, and before it closed and moved to Salem, it shared its space for awhile with Bianchi's, a longtime Revere Beach pizzeria that lost its home in 2018 and has been planning to reopen in Lynn. 

The Daily Voice mentions that the new location of Renzo's includes dine-in seating along with takeout and delivery.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for Renzo's in Swampscott is 197 Essex Street, Swampscott, MA, 01907. Its Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/renzospizzasalem/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 9 mins ago

Mass. senators begin moving tax relief bill forward

Maine 2 hours ago

Residents of small Maine town voice opposition to planned 90-unit ‘glampground'

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!

[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us