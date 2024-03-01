boston restaurant talk

Popular NY ice cream chain to open locations in Boston, Cambridge, and Chestnut Hill

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A group of ice cream shops with roots in New York City will be expanding to the Boston area.

Based on a post within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants group page and the website for the business, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is planning to open three outlets locally--in Boston's Seaport District, the Harvard Square section of Cambridge, and The Street Chestnut Hill. The business got its start as a truck in NYC in 2008, and now has shops in seven states along with Washington, DC, and its ice cream is also sold in various supermarkets and specialty stores.

The website for Van Leeuwen Ice Cream can be found at https://vanleeuwenicecream.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

UNITED AIRLINES 56 mins ago

Transatlantic flight diverts to Maine over 2 disruptive passengers

John Tomase 3 hours ago

One strategy Patriots should avoid if they plan to draft a QB

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us