Popular pizzeria south of Boston is shutting down after nearly 70 years in business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A longtime pizzeria in the southern suburbs of Boston is getting ready to close its doors.

According to a source (Jeremy Krantz), Denneno's Pizza in Stoughton is shutting down, with an Instagram post from the Pearl Street spot saying the following:

The time has come for us as a family to make the difficult decision to close our family business. We are grateful for your patronage and support for the past 68 years....Our last day of operation will be December 31. 2023. In the meantime we wish you all the best in the holiday season and beyond.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In addition to its pizza, Denneno's also offers salads, subs, and pasta dishes.

The address for Denneno's Pizza is 545 Pearl Street, Stoughton, MA, 02072. Its website can be found at https://dennenospizza.com/

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



