Boston Restaurant Talk

Popular Quincy diner closing, new cocktail bar opening in Thirsty Scholar space in Somerville

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Wheelhouse Diner & Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 13 and May 19.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Jadu Plans to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Jamaica Plain
A local business that has been focusing on wine-based popups is planning to open its very own brick-and-mortar location.
Full Story

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Wheelhouse Diner in North Quincy Is Closing
A diner just south of Boston that has been around since the 1940s is closing its doors.
Full Story

La Padrona Opens in Boston's Back Bay
A new hotel restaurant that is the latest spot from a local hospitality group is now open, approximately a year after its plans were first announced.
Full Story

Small Victories Opens in South Boston
A new dining and drinking spot from the person behind an East Boston whiskey bar has opened in Southie.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Nick Goss 1 hour ago

Bruins' playoff run exposed huge roster flaw that must be fixed ASAP

Roxbury 2 hours ago

Rec center in Roxbury that served as temporary migrant shelter to reopen

Tall Order to Open in the Former Thirsty Scholar Space in Somerville
A new cocktail bar and restaurant is replacing a popular Irish pub that recently closed.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

   

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us