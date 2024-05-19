Popular Quincy diner closing, new cocktail bar opening in Thirsty Scholar space in Somerville

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 13 and May 19.

Jadu Plans to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant in Jamaica Plain

A local business that has been focusing on wine-based popups is planning to open its very own brick-and-mortar location.

Full Story



The Wheelhouse Diner in North Quincy Is Closing

A diner just south of Boston that has been around since the 1940s is closing its doors.

Full Story



La Padrona Opens in Boston's Back Bay

A new hotel restaurant that is the latest spot from a local hospitality group is now open, approximately a year after its plans were first announced.

Full Story



Small Victories Opens in South Boston

A new dining and drinking spot from the person behind an East Boston whiskey bar has opened in Southie.

Full Story

Tall Order to Open in the Former Thirsty Scholar Space in Somerville

A new cocktail bar and restaurant is replacing a popular Irish pub that recently closed.

Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

