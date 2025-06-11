Boston Restaurant Talk

Popular restaurant in Cambridge's Kendall Square is closing

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A Cambridge restaurant that is known in part for its chicken and oysters along with its live entertainment is shutting down.

According to @jhayden.bsky.social, who posted on Bluesky, Lily P's in Kendall Square is getting ready to close its doors, with a phone call placed to the Binney Street spot confirming this, saying that Thursday, June 11 will be its last day in operation. Chris Parsons first opened the restaurant in the latter part of 2019, focusing on comfort food while also being popular for its ongoing Bluegrass Tuesdays events.

We have been told that there may be a slight chance Lily P's could return at some point, though for now, it will be shuttering at least for the foreseeable future after tomorrow. (Another location of Lily P's can be found at Hub Hall in Boston's North Station area, though no news has come out about that outlet as of yet.)

The address for Lily P's is 50 Binney Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. Its website can be found at https://lilypschicken.com/

