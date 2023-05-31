Popular Seaside Restaurant in Swampscott Set to Reopen After Seawall Collapse

Weeks after part of the seawall collapsed beneath a popular restaurant in Swampscott, Massachusetts, the eatery is planning to reopen.

Mission on the Bay said in a Facebook post Tuesday that it would open back up on June 9.

The seawall gave way on May 4, leaving a big gap in the cliff under one end of the restaurant, which was evacuated.

Structural and marine engineers will look at the damage to the seawall under Mission on the Bay to try to figure out what's next.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No one was hurt, but police said at the time that the business would not be able to reopen until the wall was fixed.

Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said after the collapse that crews were spraying a concrete mixture in an effort to secure the dirt under the restaurant. He added that the town had reached out to the Army Corps of engineers to evaluate the structural integrity of the restaurant.