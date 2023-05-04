Local

Swampscott

Popular Seaside Restaurant Shut by Seawall Collapse in Swampscott

When officers on scene saw that debris was still sliding out from under Mission on the Bay, they ordered the restaurant's evacuation

By Asher Klein and Diane Cho

A portion of the seawall in Swampscott, Massachusetts, underneath the restaurant Mission on the Bay collapsed on Thursday, prompting its evacuation, police said.

No one was hurt, but the popular restaurant won't be able to reopen until the wall is fixed, Swampscott police said. Aerial footage showed a big gap in the cliff under one end of the restaurant.

The incident was reported about 1:30 p.m., according to police, who said that debris from the seawall and foundation collapse ended up below on Fisherman's Beach.

When officers on scene saw that debris was still sliding out from under Mission on the Bay, they ordered the restaurant's evacuation. Swampscott's building inspector informed management that they would have to stay closed until the wall is fixed.

