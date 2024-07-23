Popular South Shore barbecue spot is shutting down

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A South Shore spot known for its barbecue is in the process of shutting down.

According to a source, Fetch BBQ and Catering in Marshfield has closed the walk-in/takeout part of its business, while its catering operation will shutter next month. A Facebook post from the Ocean Street spot mentions the following:

Hey y'all! We have some news...Due to some unexpected turns in life, [the weekend of July 13-14] will be our last for walk-ins. However, our catering service remains available for pickups until August 18th! We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has made our dream of owning our first business in our hometown a reality.



Fetch BBQ first opened in 2019, offering such options as burnt ends, pulled pork, pulled chicken, beef brisket, and St. Louis style pork ribs.

The address for Fetch BBQ and Catering is 1175 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA, 02050. Its website can be found at https://www.marshfieldbbq.com/

