Popular sushi spot in Allston is shutting down

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a popular spot for sushi is shutting down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, the Fish Market Sushi Bar in Allston is getting ready to close, with a commenter within the thread showing a note out front that indicates it plans to close its doors on October 30 while also thanking "all of our wonderful guests and employees." The dining spot, which first opened 14 years ago, has been known for its array of sushi options while also offering soups, salads, appetizers, noodle dishes, and beer and sake.

The address for the Fish Market in Allston is 170 Brighton Avenue, Allston, MA, 02134. Its website can be found at https://fishmarketsushibar.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



