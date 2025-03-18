PopUp Bagels opening second-Boston area location

Boston Restaurant Talk

A growing group of bagel shops that started out as a backyard pickup window in Connecticut is opening another Boston-area location.

According to a press release, PopUp Bagels is planning to open in Cambridge, moving into a space at the corner of Mass. Ave. and Church Street. Once it opens later this year, the new shop will offer a variety of bagels and "schmears," and it will join another in Boston's Seaport District. (Their bagels can also be purchased within Captain Mardens in Wellesley as well.)

PopUp Bagels started out in Westport in 2020 with founder Adam Goldberg selling bagels out of his house.

The address for the upcoming PopUp Bagels in Harvard Square is 1430 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for the business can be found at https://www.popupbagels.com/

