PopUp Bagels to open in Somerville's Assembly Row

A few days ago, it was reported that a growing group of bagel shops that started out as a backyard pickup window in Connecticut would be opening another Boston-area location, and now we have learned that yet another is on the way as well.

According to a press release, PopUp Bagels is planning to open in Somerville, moving into the former ARow Express convenience store space on Revolution Drive at Assembly Row. Once it opens, the new shop will join another in Boston's Seaport District, and it will either be the second or third standalone location locally depending on when another one in the works in Cambridge's Harvard Square gets up and running (both the Cambridge and Somerville locations are slated to open later this year).

PopUp Bagels, which started out in Westport in 2020 with founder Adam Goldberg selling bagels out of his house, also sells bagels within Captain Mardens in Wellesley.

The address for the upcoming PopUp Bagels at Assembly Row is 495 Revolution Drive, Somerville, MA, 02145. The website for the business is at popupbagels.com.

