Close-Up Photo Shows Shark Washed Up on Cape Cod Beach

A photo of a washed-up shark on Cape Cod offers a rare close-up look at the elusive animal.

The 6-foot porbeagle shark was found dead just north of on Marconi Beach Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which shared the photo on Facebook.

It isn't clear how the shark died. The areas around its mouth and some of its fins are tinged red in the photo, which also offers a look into a large, black eye and the shark's razor-sharp teeth.

This shark is about half the size of the biggest porbeagle sharks, which are related to great whites and makos, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's guide to Atlantic sharks. They're common in the northeast, ranging from New Jersey in the south to Newfoundland, Canada, in the north.

Sharks were sighted off Cape Cod over 200 times during the great white shark's busy season this year, according to the conservancy's Sharktivity app.

One stunning photo from Marconi Beach this September showed a great white's fin just a few feet from a surfer.

