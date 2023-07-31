Local

Natick

Porch pirate disguised himself as food delivery person, MetroWest police warn

By Matt Fortin

Natick Police Department

Police in a MetroWest town have put out a warning for people who have packages delivered to their home.

The Natick Police Department says a porch pirate in the area disguised himself as a food delivery person and then took a package from the porch of a home.

Officers are working on investigating, and have asked anyone who recognizes the person or car in the security camera photo to reach out.

Police in Natick said that porch pirates usually stay in the same area if they have success in taking packages.

This article tagged under:

Natick
