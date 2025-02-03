Maine

Police in standoff in Portage Lake, Maine

"Residents should use caution. We don’t have any more details at this time," the town's note said

By Asher Klein

caution tape
GETTY IMAGES

Police were involved in standoff Monday in Portage Lake, the northern Maine town said.

Maine State Police confirmed they were assisting with an incident on Ranger Street, asking the public to keep clear of the area, but without sharing more details.

The town posted on Facebook before noon that they were aware of a standoff involving law enforcement on the street, and noted that West Road was blocked off.

"Residents should use caution. We don’t have any more details at this time," the town's note said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or what led to to the standoff.

Portage Lake is west of Presque Isle. It has a population of about 350 people.

