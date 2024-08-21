Porter Square Books in Cambridge moving to new, larger location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular independent bookstore in Cambridge is moving to a larger location nearby, and it will continue to be home to a cafe, though one with a different name and under different ownership.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Porter Square Books is planning to move from its current Porter Square Shopping Center location to a new space at Lesley's University Hall just south of the shopping center, with a Facebook post from the business saying the following:

Big news for Porter Square Books as we near our 20th anniversary! This October, our Cambridge store is moving to a larger, newly-renovated space in Lesley’s University Hall at 1815 Mass Ave (the former Sears Building). PSB will have a new cafe partner in our new space: Page & Leaf Cafe, by the same team behind local cafe legends Diesel/Bloc/Forge! Cafe Zing is staying in the plaza and will announce their new partner on their Instagram @cafe_zing. We'll miss them, and we can't wait to hear what's next!

An article from Cambridge Day says that the bookstore will take over the two spaces within University Hall that had been home to Bourbon Coffee and Webster Bank.

The website for Porter Square Books is at https://www.portersquarebooks.com/

