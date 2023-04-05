Portico Brewing Company Soft-Opens in Somerville; Grand Opening to Take Place April 15

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Back in 2020, it was reported that a local contract brewer was planning to open its very own brewery and taproom in a new development in Somerville, and now we have learned that it is in the process of getting up and running.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Portico Brewing Company has soft-opened on the ground floor of 101 South Street at Boynton Yards, a mixed-use life science complex near the Cambridge line. A Facebook post from the business mentions that its grand opening is slated for April 15 while its website and social media pages indicate that they have teamed up with Johnny Pomodoro in Charlestown to offer Detroit-style-pizza, subs, and more.

Portico started contact brewing in 2012, producing beer out of Mercury Brewing/Ipswich Ale Brewery in Ipswich.

The website for Portico Brewing Company can be found at https://porticobrewing.com/

