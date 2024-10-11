Portion of NH highway closed due to serious crash

A portion of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, is closed on Friday morning due to a serious crash.
New Hampshire State Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 6:14 a.m. that northbound lanes are closed in the area of mile marker 5.2.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
#TrafficAlert ⚠️ F.E Everett Turnpike Northbound is closed in the area of MM 5.2 in Nashua due to a crash. Troopers are on scene investigating. Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible. #NHSP #nhtraffic pic.twitter.com/Rw59YY9Hmw— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) October 11, 2024
Troopers are on scene investigating, and state police said drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.