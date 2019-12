A part of the Orange Line was suspended Tuesday morning because of a "power problem" at State Street station, the MBTA said.

#MBTA #OrangeLine Update: Service suspended between Haymarket and Tufts due to a power problem at State St. Customers can use Green Line service through downtown. pic.twitter.com/HR6JPfxj7a — MBTA (@MBTA) December 3, 2019

Service was suspended between Haymarket and Tufts stations, the agency said in a tweet. Commuters were advised to use Green Line service to access downtown areas.

No further information was immediately available.