FBI offers $10K reward for finding Boston man last seen in Maine in 2006

Miguel Oliveras' mother says she's been frustrated that nothing has changed with the case: "I just want to find him and bring him home"

A missing person poster for Miguel Oliveras, a Boston man last seen in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 2, 2006.
The FBI is offering a new $10,000 reward for information that leads to the discovery of a Boston man missing for 19 years.

The last place Miguel Oliveras was seen was a Portland, Maine, strip club early in the morning of Sept. 2, 2006, according to an announcement from the FBI, which is investigating his disappearance with Portland police.

Oliveras, who lived in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, was wearing a white T-shirt over a long-sleeve grey shirt with a camouflage pattern, green cargo shorts and white sneakers, officials said Tuesday. Twenty-four years old at the time, he had black hair and brown eyes and was about 5-foot-11 and 170 lbs. He had tattoos on his neck, shoulder, back and hand.

Invetstigators are asking for the public's help finding Oliveras, since no one has reported seeing or hearing from him, officials said. Anyone with information was asked to call Portland police at 207-814-8584 or FBI Boston at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or visit tips.fbi.gov to submit online.

The man's mother, Myrna Oliveras, said Tuesday she's been frustrated that nothing has changed with the case.

“More frustration, more anger, it has been a long time. I just want to find him and bring him home. I need people to come forward,” she said in a statement.

The top FBI agent in Boston, Jodi Cohen, said in a statement the $10,000 reward is mean "to incentivize anyone with information about Miguel’s whereabouts to come forward so we can find him and provide his family with some much-needed closure," while Portland Police Chief Mark Dubois said the case "has been a priority for us."

