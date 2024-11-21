Portland

NH man considered dangerous wanted in woman's killing in Portland, Maine

Kristofer Haken is believed to be dangerous, and possibly armed, and officials urged anyone who sees him not to approach him

By Anthony Vega

News Center Maine

Police investigating a deadly shooting in Portland, Maine, this summer announced five new arrests Wednesday and continue to search for another man, who's considered armed and dangerous.

Kristofer G. Haken, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, is wanted in connection with the death of Susan McHugh, 54. She was one of four people wounded in a July 31 shooting near Morrill's Corner.

Haken, 45, is believed to be dangerous, and possibly armed, and officials urged anyone who sees him not to approach him. He's also believed to be associated with Outlaws Motorcycle Club, they said.

Anyone with information that can help police find Haken was asked to call 207-874-8575 or text the word PPDME, followed by the message, to 847411.

Aaron Karp, of Naples, was arrested in August on a murder charge in connection with McHugh's death. He remained in custody, being held without bail, on Thursday.

The five other people arrested arrested this week range from 22 years old to 48 years old. They are from Windham, Bath, Bowdoin, Portland and Lewiston, according to police.

The three men wounded in the shooting were all eventually released from the hospital.

