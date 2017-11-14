Porto Maltese to Open in Brookline's Washington Square, Taking Over the Former Fireplace Space

by Marc Hurwitz



A few months ago, we reported that an upscale Brookline restaurant was closing and that a new seafood spot was looking to take over the space. Now we have learned a bit more about the upcoming eatery that is moving in.



According to an article from Wicked Local and the Brookline TAB, Porto Maltese is planning to open in the Washington Square space where The Fireplace had been until closing at the end of August, with owner Zachary Ostrer offering Mediterranean seafood dishes (with a nod to Eastern European fare) at the Beacon Street restaurant while the place will also offer organic foods and be green certified. The post mentions that it looks like the new spot could be open around the end of December if all goes as planned.



The Fireplace, which first opened 16 years ago, was known in part for its regional fare as well as its catering operation. The restaurant was looking at possibly closing around the end of 2014 to make way for a location of Pepe's Pizza, but those plans fell through and The Fireplace remained open until this summer.



The address for this upcoming Mediterranean seafood restaurant in Washington Square is: Porto Maltese, 1634 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA, 02446.



