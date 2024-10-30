I-95

Crash closes I-95 north in Portsmouth, NH, police say

"Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible," police said

By Asher Klein

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

A crash has closed Interstate 95 north in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Wednesday evening, state police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash. Northbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 3, police said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible," police said in a social media post.

More I-95 news

Traffic 8 hours ago

Tractor-trailer rollover causing delays at Mass. Pike exit to I-95 in Weston

Massachusetts Oct 28

Police respond to serious motorcycle crash on I-95 in Westwood

New Hampshire Oct 23

Crash temporarily closes part of I-95 in Greenland, NH

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

I-95New HampshirePortsmouth
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us