Portsmouth, NH Now Accepting Cryptocurrency Bill Payments

Residents in Portsmouth, New Hampshire can now pay their bills using cryptocurrency.

Customers who have cryptocurrency, like bitcoin, stored in their PayPal account can now use it to pay any outstanding debts to the city.

The mayor brought the idea to city leaders, saying he wanted Portsmouth to embrace the idea of virtual currency and give residents more ways to pay their bills.

"The learnings of going through this process is I think city hall has learned more about cryptocurrency and blockchain and how to use those to better city services, is basically what I want us to do," Mayor Deaglan McEachern said.

McEachern said any cryptocurrency payments will be immediately converted into US currency - so this change doesn’t have any impact on the city’s financial practices.