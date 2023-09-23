Portsmouth police looking for armed bank robber

A bank in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was robbed Saturday morning, and police are looking for the man who got away.

Portsmouth police say detectives and a police dog responded to the Bank of America on Islington Street around 10:17 a.m. after they received a 911 call for an armed robbery. A search was conducted but the suspect was not found.

According to police, the suspect is described as a man approximately 5'8 to 5'10 tall. In photos released on the department's Facebook page, the man can be seen wearing a black winter hat, sunglasses and a black face covering.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Captain Dave Keaveny at 603-610-7511. Anonymous tips can also be called into the Seacoast crime stoppers at 603-431-1199 or online here.

A preliminary investigation shows the man reported having a weapon during the robbery but did not show one. After obtaining cash from the bank, police say the man ran toward the railroad tracks.

While they were unable to locate the man, police say K9 "Crash" was able to help officers find evidence that was left behind by him.

Police are not saying what kind of evidence was found or revealing how much money was stolen at this time.

Detectives have fully processed the crime scene at the bank and spoke to witnesses. An investigation is active and ongoing. Portsmouth police were assisted by New Hampshire State Police and the FBI.