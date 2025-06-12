RI teen killed in landing collapse remembered for her laughter, magnetic spirit

The Rhode Island teenager who was killed when a concrete landing collapsed at a graduation party in Portsmouth last weekend is being remembered for her love, laughter, music and unmatched spirit.

In an obituary posted online for Kelly Nevitt, the 15-year-old is described as her mother's greatest joy and a girl whose presence was magnetic.

"Kelly was, in every way, extraordinary. She had a voice that could stop you in your tracks and a gift for performing that lit up the stage," the obituary reads. "Musical theater was her passion, and she shone in her favorite roles - the sassy Rizzo in Grease and the spirited Sister Mary Lazarus in Sister Act."

Nevitt was known for her quick wit, big heart, and boundless compassion, according to her obituary. "She was the funniest, kindest, most loyal friend - the kind of person who made everyone feel welcome and important. She had a special way of lifting others up, always reminding people how much they meant to her."

Animals also held a special place in Nevitt's heart, especially her cat, Diva, and her dog, Pearl.

Portsmouth Fire officials say the deadly incident occurred during a graduation party at the Portuguese American Citizens Club on Power Street Saturday evening.

Friends and loved ones are invited to attend a celebration of life is being held Monday, June 16, at 2 p.m. at Green Valley Country Club, located at 371 Union Street in Portsmouth.

Nevitt was attending a graduation party at the Portuguese American Citizens Club on Saturday, June 7, when the concrete landing she was standing on at the top of the stairs to the second floor collapsed, killing her and injuring three others. Thousands of dollars have been raised through an online fundraiser to help support Nevitt's family since the tragedy occurred, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.