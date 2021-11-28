Possible Evening Snow Showers to Close Out Thanksgiving Weekend

Another big travel day is upon us as we close out the Thanksgiving holiday weekend! The good news is that other than cooler than average temperatures, we aren’t expecting any travel issues today due to weather across the six state region!

Today we’ll see clouds on the increase and thickening from the west during the day as a system dives out of the Great Lakes region. A stray flurry or rain shower is possible this morning and this afternoon across southern areas, mainly Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeast Massachusetts, but again, we’re not expecting any travel related issues.

Northern New England will see some broken clouds with cold temperatures through this afternoon. It will certainly be a great day to hit the slopes as many of New England’s ski areas are starting to open up for the season! If skiing isn’t your destination and Foxboro, Mass. is for the football game, it’s looking chilly for tailgating with temperatures in the 30s, kickoff temperature either side of 40. Highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s south, 30s north, with some upper 20s across northern Maine.

Sunday night we’re watching a strong trough dipping into the mid-Atlantic states and low pressure developing along it. A few days ago, forecast models suggested we’d see low pressure develop close enough to southern New England to give portions of the area several inches of snow, now models have backed off considerably and show low pressure developing further out to sea, sparing the region from the bulk of the moisture.

Though the trend has continued to keep the storm and the bulk of its precipitation well off shore, we’ll still keep a close eye on it in case it sneaks back closer to the coast. For now, expect to see snow showers developing early Sunday night with periods of snow showers continuing through early Monday afternoon across much of southern New England into Vermont, New Hampshire, and eastern Maine (where we’ll see precipitation shut down late Monday).

Along the southern New England coast, including southeastern MA, and the Cape, the precipitation will be mostly rain. As far as snowfall is concerned, expect to see a coating or so along and west of the I-95 corridor from Providence to Boston, an inch or two across the higher elevations across southern New England, as well as portions of central and northern New England.

Monday night we’ll see improving conditions but we’ll have to deal with a gusty northwest wind which will usher in another shot of cold air which will last through the midweek.

Safe travels!