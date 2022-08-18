Local

hate crimes

Possible Hate Crimes Under Investigation Near Mosque in Portland, Maine

Details from investigators on when the incidents occurred and possible suspects or motives were limited Thursday

By Dustin Wlodkowski

A mosque in Portland, Maine, where incidents have prompted a hate crime investigation.
NECN

Police in Portland, Maine, say they're investigating possible hate crimes at and around a mosque in the city.

The incidents include a video of a burning Quran was sent to a member of the mosque and a message left on "pavement" near the home of a Muslim family living a short distance away, according to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

Details from investigators on when the incidents occurred and possible suspects or motives were limited Thursday.

"I feel like that's being a coward," said a man who prayed at the mosque on Thursday who wished to only be identified as Lee.

Others who do not use the mosque but live nearby say they also hope the investigation yields results, noting the area is otherwise very "quiet" and safe.

"We really hope that anything that happened just gets resolved," said Ary Essoh, who moved into a home across the street from the mosque one month.

An official representative of the mosque declined to comment on Thursday, citing the open police investigation.

