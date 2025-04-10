Possible human remains found in Danielson, Connecticut

State police are investigating after possible human remains were found in Danielson on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said troopers from Troop D responded to Woodward Street around 4:24 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Eastern District Major Crimes Detectives responded as well.

State police said the investigation is in the early stages and it is still very active.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.