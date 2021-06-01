Local

Manholes Explode in Taunton Neighborhood

Authorities warned residents to avoid a Taunton, Massachusetts neighborhood Tuesday after multiple manhole explosions were reported.

The Taunton Emergency Management Agency tweeted that traffic was being rerouted in the area of 80 Broadway after the explosions.

Aerial footage showed crews working to fix the issue.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

