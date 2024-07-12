Possible shark sighting at Duxbury Beach

Swimming is restricted at the beach in Duxbury, Massachusetts, Friday after lifeguards reported a possible shark sighting.
Town officials posted on social media around noon that the potential sighting was at the town's residential beach. The harbormaster will investigate the area.
Swimming will be restricted for one hour or until the harbormaster gives an all clear.
Shark sightings have become increasingly common in Massachusetts waters in recent years. You can track recent sightings in the map below.