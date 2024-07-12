Wildlife

Possible shark sighting at Duxbury Beach

Swimming will be restricted for one hour or until the harbormaster gives an all clear

By Thea DiGiammerino

Atlantic Ocean Belmar Generic

Swimming is restricted at the beach in Duxbury, Massachusetts, Friday after lifeguards reported a possible shark sighting.

Town officials posted on social media around noon that the potential sighting was at the town's residential beach. The harbormaster will investigate the area.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Swimming will be restricted for one hour or until the harbormaster gives an all clear.

Shark sightings have become increasingly common in Massachusetts waters in recent years. You can track recent sightings in the map below.

More on sharks

Florida Jul 9

Florida teen bitten by a shark during a lifeguard training camp

Massachusetts Jul 8

INTERACTIVE: See where great white sharks have been spotted off Cape Cod this summer

South Carolina Jun 26

Family unearths ‘monster' megalodon tooth while fossil hunting

This article tagged under:

Wildlife
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us