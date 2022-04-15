‘Postcards From Allston' Project Brings Vacant Storefronts to Life With Art

From local landmarks to small businesses to the bands that play the neighborhood, the story of Allston is on display on vacant storefronts in the Boston neighborhood.

"Every photograph here is taken in and around Allston Village," said photographer Edward Boches, who created the project Postcards From Allston.

Boches is dressing up unbecoming buildings and celebrating Allston's unique culture.

"Anybody who's walking by can stop and see a reflection of the community in which they live, and yes, it certainly brightens up a neighborhood, and it cleans up an empty storefront," said Boches.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Each photo is turned into a postcard for sale, with proceeds going to the local artist community.

Thirty-Six photographs were installed on a vacant storefront on Harvard Avenue last week.

The photos show off the neighborhood's familiar quirks and diversity.

"The texture, the vitality, the vibrancy, the music scene, the artist scene, the changing neighborhood with all the new development," said Alex Cornacchini, executive director of Allston Village Main Streets.

He says this is the third installment of the neighborhood project, and they're happy to partner with any property owner who's got an empty space.

"They're kind of like a blight on the neighborhood, and we created a public, open outdoor gallery that people can walk by and check out and see what exactly Allston is and the character behind it," said Cornacchini.