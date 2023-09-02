American Airlines

‘Potential criminal act' onboard Boston-bound plane prompts investigation

Authorities haven't revealed the nature of the act under investigation

By Matt Fortin

An investigation is underway after what Massachusetts State Police called a "potential criminal act" that happened on a flight to Boston on Saturday morning.

In a news release on Saturday evening, state troopers said that they were notified at around 10 a.m. Saturday by American Airlines of the potential criminal act that happened on flight number 1441 from Charlotte, North Carolina to Boston.

State police responded to the plane when it landed, and started an investigation. The act, though, is believed to have happened mid-flight, which puts in federal authorities' hands to investigate.

Mass. authorities did not offer additional information about what the act was.

American Airlines issued a statement to NBC10 Boston amid the investigation, but also did not confirm any more details.

"We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities," the statement said.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

