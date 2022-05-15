Potential For Damaging Winds, Hail on Monday

A mild and humid afternoon to wrap up our weekend. Still above average, our highs are staying in the upper 70s to low 80s today. We don’t get nearly as hot as yesterday; we broke new heat records, from northern New England and into the south, Manchester, NH saw 91 after having 81 as its highest temperature on record back in 2018. Our high in Boston tied our previous 86 degree mark of 1979 and on it goes to other cities across the region.

Now we’ve dealt with some showers, the chance of stronger activity increases this evening and leaves tonight. But as we get more sun tomorrow afternoon we’ll heat up to the 80s again, and this same heat will interact with a cold front arriving late in the afternoon. With a cold front lifting the hot air, our instability will increase with its path and we’ll deal with the potential of severe weather. We’ll be under First Alert tomorrow due to the increased chance of storms in western New England.

Expect strong localized wind gusts with these storms, thunder and hail. As our cold front pushes east, we’ll start to loose some of the heat later in the evening and the storms will likely begin to loose strength. As these storms weaken, we’ll see moderate rain and embedded downpours advancing northeast.

Another round of rain will shift in from the southwest and enter southeastern Mass., RI and portions of Conn. This time Boston may see another shot of showers.

With our showers leaving Tuesday morning, we’ll see a mostly sunny and windy afternoon. Our cool down will leave temperatures in the 70s with a slight drop to the 60s on Wednesday. Our picks of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday. Another rise in temperatures will be expected next weekend.