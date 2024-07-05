Potential shipwreck surfaces at breachway in RI

A potential shipwreck has surfaced in Rhode Island, reports NBC affiliate WJAR, and those who've seen it are concerned it might be washed away.

The discovery was made at the Charlestown Breachway in Charlestown.

Back in January, a storm knocked down the beach wall. Since then, parts of what appears to be a ship had been uncovered, but the wreck has moved quietly and quite a bit because of the tides.

Residents are concerned about what could be lost if the pieces keep moving.

"It's very important to maritime history — Rhode Island maritime history and our cultural heritage. It's just historic preservation," Karasuk Puchalski told WJAR.

Experts will soon come in and examine that shipwreck. In the meantime, the town is currently working on plans to rebuild the wall.