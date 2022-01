A potentially fatal car crash closed down the westbound lanes of Route 195 between exit 22 and exit 19 in Dartmouth Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police were on scene of the single-car crash around 2 a.m. Friday. Traffic was being diverted off at Faunce Corner Road.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

