Potentially ‘Horrible' Road Conditions Expected Friday

Sleet storms are one of the worst that road crews have to deal with, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said, as officials warn of treacherous road conditions Friday.
Much of New England is still buried in snow after Saturday's blizzard, but another round of winter weather has arrived. Our weather team issued a First Alert Friday for a flash freeze, where temperatures quickly plummet and any water on the roadways turns to ice. On top of that, there's icing from the precipitation falling.
Several accidents had already been reported on Friday morning, including on Route 128 in Burlington and on Interstate 495 by Route 24. Two separate disabled trucks were causing delays in the O'Neill Tunnel in Boston, but so far the Massachusetts Turnpike looks mostly clear.
Dozens of schools across New England have announced closings or delays Friday.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
MassDOT didn't pre-treat the roads before the ice because the rain would have washed it away, officials said. They're asking people to avoid travel if possible.
"We can’t put out material in deicing chemicals to prevent that ice from forming. We are going to be in reactionary mode throughout this storm tomorrow," Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said. "If you must travel, please use extreme caution and leave your self plenty of time to get to your destination. Plan ahead, know your route and leave early. And please take your time and be on the look out for icy conditions and keep it slow."
In Nashua, New Hampshire, signs along the Daniel Webster Highway warned of a winter weather advisory.
The MBTA also warned riders to allow for extra travel time due to anticipated delays.