Pothole on I-95 in Waltham/Weston to snarl Mon. evening commute

Our traffic page showed I-95 was backed up for miles, into Lexington

By Asher Klein

A pothole on I-95 south at Exit 41 in Weston/Waltham, Massachusetts, on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Two lanes of Interstate 95 were closed near Route 20 for the evening commute Monday as crews worked to repair a pothole, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The lane closures were on the southbound side of the highway at Exit 41, near Waltham and Weston, officials said. The two right lanes were closed as crews repaired the bridge deck.

NBC10 Boston's traffic page showed I-95 was backed up for miles, into Lexington.

