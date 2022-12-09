Powder Substance That May Be Fentanyl Found in Revere High School

A powder substance that may be fentanyl was found in a Revere, Massachusetts school, prompting a police investigation and action by district administration.

District leaders told NBC10 Boston that all they know at this point is the substance found in Revere High School was a powder. A school resource officer suspected it may be fentanyl, Revere Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly wrote in a statement.

Fentanyl is a strong synthetic opioid, that when taken in high doses or in combination with other drugs or alcohol, can be deadly.

Police have sent the powder off to the state lab for testing to determine exactly what it is.

The school district is now working with the Revere Department of Substance Use Disorder and Homeless Initiatives to plan educational programming for students and families, as well as for the larger Revere community.

"We are currently investigating this incident with the help of the Revere Police... We are working with the police department to plan next steps to ensure there are not drugs in our schools," Dr. Kelley wrote in her statement.

It hasn't been made clear exactly when the results of the state lab testing will come back.