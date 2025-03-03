MBTA

Power issue, disabled train delay Red Line service during morning commute

Service has returned to normal between Alewife and Harvard and between JFK/UMass and Ashmont after earlier issues

By Rachael Dziaba

Red line4

A disabled train near Davis Square and power issues at JFK/UMass caused delays across the Red Line Monday morning.

All trains were rerouted onto the southbound track between Alewife and Harvard as the MBTA worked to remove the stalled train at 7 a.m. Commuters experienced delays of around 20 minutes.

Service between Alewife and Harvard returned to normal at 8 a.m.

Further south on the Red Line, shuttle buses were dispatched between JFK/UMass and Ashmont after a power issue near the JFK/UMass station was identified around 6 a.m. Train service resumed at 9 a.m.

