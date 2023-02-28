Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA

MBTA Hit With Power Issue, Impacting Service on Multiple Lines; Service Resumes

Passengers on a Green Line train told NBC10 Boston that they were stuck for about 10 to 15 minutes right before Copley Station

By Matt Fortin and Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

A power issue impacted the signal system on multiple lines of the MBTA Tuesday morning, causing what appeared to be widespread, brief interruptions to service in and around Boston.

The transit agency said just after 7:40 a.m. that it was working on a power issue, which was impacting the signal system on multiple lines. The MBTA said it would possibly be asking trains to stand by at stations.

Many people on Twitter replied to the MBTA, saying that their trains weren't moving across a variety of stations.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Around 20 minutes later, the MBTA said that the power had been restored, but residual delays would linger as service resumed. Trains may continue to be asked to hold at stations.

Passengers on a Green Line train told NBC10 Boston that they were stuck for about 10 to 15 minutes right before Copley Station.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

snow 4 hours ago

Snowfall Totals: See Which New England Communities Are Getting the Most Snow

"The train stopped all of a sudden, it seemed like we were at a stop, but all the lights were off, so we couldn't really say for sure," Jack Sheehy said. "All the lights were off. The train just like stopped making noise and we just didn't really know what was going on."

Additional information has not been released.

This article tagged under:

MBTA
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us