MBTA Hit With Power Issue, Impacting Service on Multiple Lines; Service Resumes

A power issue impacted the signal system on multiple lines of the MBTA Tuesday morning, causing what appeared to be widespread, brief interruptions to service in and around Boston.

The transit agency said just after 7:40 a.m. that it was working on a power issue, which was impacting the signal system on multiple lines. The MBTA said it would possibly be asking trains to stand by at stations.

Green Line train now running again after passengers say they got stuck for 10-15 min. before Copley station due to power outage



We saw Copley station lights out before the train pulled into the station about 20 min. ago pic.twitter.com/f58YLJDSLy — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) February 28, 2023

Many people on Twitter replied to the MBTA, saying that their trains weren't moving across a variety of stations.

Around 20 minutes later, the MBTA said that the power had been restored, but residual delays would linger as service resumed. Trains may continue to be asked to hold at stations.

Passengers on a Green Line train told NBC10 Boston that they were stuck for about 10 to 15 minutes right before Copley Station.

Systemwide Update: Our Power and Signal Departments are working on a power issue that is impacting the signal system on multiple lines and is impacting some stations as well. Trains my be asked to stand by at stations. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 28, 2023

"The train stopped all of a sudden, it seemed like we were at a stop, but all the lights were off, so we couldn't really say for sure," Jack Sheehy said. "All the lights were off. The train just like stopped making noise and we just didn't really know what was going on."

Additional information has not been released.