Power issue on Green Line has been resolved, T says

Shuttle buses temporarily replaced service on the B, C and D branches of the MBTA's Green Line on Monday morning due to a power issue at Kenmore.

By Marc Fortier

A power issue on the Green Line early Monday morning has been resolved, according to the MBTA.

Shuttle buses replaced service on the B, C and D branches of the MBTA's Green Line for about an hour due to a power issue at Kenmore.

The T announced the issue at 5:17 a.m. on X. They said shuttle buses were in effect from Blandford Street to Copley on the B Branch, between Cleveland Circle and Copley on the C Branch and between Brookline Hills to Copley and Lechmere to Medford on the D Branch. Passengers were also advised to use the Orange Line for alternate service.

The MBTA said at 6:15 a.m. that normal service had resumed on all three affected lines.

