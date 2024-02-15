Left in the dark: Power issues affecting service on MBTA's Green, Blue and Orange lines

Power issues are affecting service on the MBTA's Green, Blue and Orange lines on Thursday morning, the transit agency said.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the T said that service was "standing by due to a power problem impacting our stations and signal system." They said a short time later that personnel were working to move trains into stations and resolve the issue.

Blue Line/Orange Line: Service is currently standing by due to a power problem impacting our stations and signal system. Updates will be provided. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 15, 2024

In an update posted around 7:30 a.m., the MBTA said Green, Blue and Orange line trains may continue to hold at stations and that T personnel are working to restore power.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The MBTA said Orange Line passengers can board Commuter Rail trains for free at Oak Grove, Malden Center, North Station, Back Bay, Ruggles and Forest Hills while service is disrupted. Blue Line passengers can use the SL3 Bus for alternate service from Airport to South Station.

Power issues are impacting service on the MBTA's Green, Blue and Orange lines Thursday morning, officials said

The T said Green Line trains are currently bypassing Haymarket in both directions due to insufficient lighting at the station. They said passengers can connect at North Station and Government Center. Orange Line trains will continue to service the station.

Power issues are affecting service on the MBTA's Green, Blue and Orange lines on Thursday morning, the transit agency said. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

In an 8 a.m. update, the MBTA said that the Green, Blue and Orange lines continue to experience "significant delays" and that T personnel are continuing to work on restoring power.

Delays were also reported Thursday morning on the MBTA Commuter Rail line from Providence due to a train with a mechanical issue.