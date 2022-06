Power lines came down on a truck in Sutton, Massachusetts, Wednesday and neighbors say a person is trapped inside.

Neighbors on William Street said the truck backed into the lines and tore down the poles, causing the wires to come down.

Power lines are down on a truck on William St in Sutton. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/JGG6wp1XFn — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) June 15, 2022

Sutton police and fire are on scene.

No other information was immediately available.