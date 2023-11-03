power outages

Power outage hits Dedham

The Superior Court was among the locations apparently affected — an official there on Friday said the building was closing because it had lost power

By Asher Klein

A power outage briefly put much of Dedham, Massachusetts, in the dark on Friday.

Dedham police urged drivers to be cautious on the road where traffic lights weren't working.

The Superior Court was among the locations apparently affected — an official there on Friday said the building was closing because it had lost power.

Eversource said about 1 p.m. that 2,710 customers were without power. The utility said about 20 minutes later that the situation was resolved.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the outage.

