Power outage hits Dedham

A power outage briefly put much of Dedham, Massachusetts, in the dark on Friday.

Dedham police urged drivers to be cautious on the road where traffic lights weren't working.

There is a power outage throughout town at this time. Please use caution on roadways. Stop before proceeding through any intersection if traffic control signals are not working. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) November 3, 2023

The Superior Court was among the locations apparently affected — an official there on Friday said the building was closing because it had lost power.

Eversource said about 1 p.m. that 2,710 customers were without power. The utility said about 20 minutes later that the situation was resolved.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the outage.