Power Outages, Damage Reported in Walpole After Storm Moves Through

Power outages were reported Sunday in Walpole, Massachusetts, after scattered storms moved through the area.
There were 225 customers without power after the pop-up isolated shower occurred around 2 p.m.
The rain was strong enough to cause some damage, with minor debris on the road into town.
There were downed power lines on Route 27, with three lines touching the ground. A tree branch was also down in the road.
One family told NBC10 Boston they were hoping Eversource could restore power quickly, with heat being the obvious concern amid no air conditioner or working refrigerators.
Eversource estimated power would be restored around 6:45 p.m.
