Power Outages, School Closings and Icy Roads: Clean Up Underway After Monday's Snow Storm

Clean up was ongoing for much of New England on Tuesday morning, following the winter storm that brought snow and rain to the region on Monday.

Before rain switched to snow, there was flooding in some areas, like the Cole Parkway at the Harbor in Scituate. But even though the snow has stopped, the work isn't quite over yet.

Power crews were working Tuesday morning to get the lights back on for thousands of customers who still didn't have power, with most of the outages in Massachusetts concentrated in northern Worcester County.

Slick Driving Conditions

Driving could potentially be hazardous Tuesday morning, after temperatures overnight dropped into the 20s.

“It’s the first kind of big storm and people are taking precautions so it’s not bad, you’ve just got to take your time I mean, you’d rather be there late than never," Fernando from Lowell said.

On Monday, at least two people were killed as slick roads caused over 200 crashes across New England while a mix of rain and snow fell across the region.

Power Outages Across New England

As of around 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported around 18,600 customers without power in the Bay State.

In New Hampshire, Eversource was reporting nearly 60,000 customers affected on its outage page, while New Hampshire Electric Co-op reported just over 5,000 customers out of power. Unitil reported over 1,200 customer outages in New Hampshire.

Central Maine Power was reporting nearly 36,000 customers without power Tuesday morning, with all but 13 of those in York County.

Vermont's Green Mountain Power was reporting 4,580 customers without electricity Tuesday morning.

School Closings and Delays

A number of school districts opted to cancel or delay class on Tuesday, as icy conditions persisted for many communities in New England.

More Snow on the Way

The NBC10 Boston meteorologists are tracking more snow that's expected to roll in on Wednesday, bringing up to five inches of additional snowfall for most of Massachusetts.