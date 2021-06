Service was suspended on a portion of the MBTA's Green Line Monday morning due to a "power problem," the agency said.

In a tweet, the MBTA said service was suspended between North Station and Kenmore due to the issue at Arlington station.

Green Line Update: Service suspended between North Station and Kenmore due to a power problem at Arlington. Customers can use the Orange Line to Back Bay and connect to shuttle buses between Copley and Kenmore. B Branch passengers can board the shuttles at Blandford St. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 28, 2021

Commuters were told they could use the Orange Line to Back Bay station and take shuttle buses from there. Those who normally take the B Branch were told they board shuttles at Blanford Street.