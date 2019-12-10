Local
Smoke Clogs Air on Part of Green Line as MBTA Suspends Some Service

A power problem on the MBTA has suspended service on parts of the Green Line.

MBTA officials first tweeted at about 1 p.m. Tuesday that service was impacted between Park Street and Haymarket stations. About an hour later, officials said service between Kenmore and Haymarket was also impacted due to the power problem.

Customers are being told to use the Orange Line between Haymarket and Downtown Crossing in order to get downtown while crews continued to make necessary repairs to overhead wires.

A video shared on social media appeared to show white smoke filling the air at the Park Street station.

