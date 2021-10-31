Power Restored to Most in Mass. Sunday After Nor'easter

Eversource and National Grid said that power has been restored for most Massachusetts residents who were left in the dark after a powerful nor'easter slammed the state Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As of 10:15 a.m. Sunday, around 5,397 customers were still without electricity statewide, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

That's down from a high of 700,000 outages across the state during the height of the storm on Wednesday.

"I think our goal all along, we wanted Sunday to be Halloween, and for kids and adults to be able to enjoy it as they should be able to," said Gov. Charlie Baker, who toured storm damage and met with Eversource officials in Marshfield Saturday. "Let's face it -- it's been a long time since anybody's had what we would describe as a normal Halloween."

Baker said Saturday that he was satisfied with the speed of restoration efforts.